Texans enter playoffs rested after starters play sparingly in win over Titans

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are rested and ready for the playoffs after most of their starters played only sparingly in a win over Tennessee on Sunday to wrap up the regular season.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back Joe Mixon played only the opening series. But it was an effective drive capped by a touchdown reception by Nico Collins that helped the Texans find a rhythm after being shut out on offense in a 31-2 loss to the Ravens.

Now they move on to the playoffs for a second straight season where they’ll host the Los Angeles Chargers in a the wild-card round Saturday.

“Our team has played really good football throughout the year,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We’ve earned a right to play postseason football, which is always our goal and now we’re excited for whatever opportunity comes next.”

Houston’s 23-14 victory gave the team 10 wins, which marks the sixth time in franchise history the Texans have had at least 10 wins.

After Mixon went to the bench, Dameon Pierce stepped in and had 19 carries for a career-high 176 yards. That performance was highlighted by a 92-yard touchdown run that was the second-longest run in franchise history.

His 176 yards rushing are the third most in franchise history and the fourth most in the NFL this season.

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) breaks away from Tennessee Titans safety Mike Brown (44) for a 92-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

“He maximized the opportunity today with the carries that he had, made some really big runs for us,” Ryans said. “I was excited. I think our whole entire sideline was excited to see him play the way he’s played for us.”

The Texans hope he can carry the momentum from this outing into the postseason in the limited carries he’ll get in relief of Mixon.

What's working

Pierce’s performance helped the Texans pile up 207 yards rushing. It was their second-highest rushing total of the season and most since they had 213 yards rushing in their season opener against Indianapolis.

It came after Houston had managed just 142 yards rushing combined in the previous two games.

Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

What needs help

The Texans need to clean up problems in their kicking game before the postseason after Ka′imi Fairbairn missed his second extra point of the season in the second quarter Sunday.

It comes after Fairbairn also missed an extra point in Houston’s loss to Kansas City on Dec. 21. Fairbairn has been great on long kicks this season, making 13 from 50 yards or longer. But the eight-year veteran has struggled on shorter kicks, missing two from less than 30 yards, along with the two missed extra points.

Stock up

DE Derek Barnett returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown Sunday for his second touchdown this season and the third of his career. He became the 12th lineman in NFL history to have two fumble return touchdowns in a season.

He joins DEs J.J. Watt and Mario Williams as the only players in franchise history to have two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble return for a score in a single game.

Stock down

DB Kris Boyd, who plays almost exclusively on special teams, received a flag for unnecessary roughness on a punt Sunday. It was the fifth penalty this season for Boyd, which is tied for the second-most penalties on the team.

Injuries

DE Will Anderson will return this week after sitting out Sunday with a hand injury. … WR John Metchie was evaluated for a concussion after a hard hit to the head Sunday but returned in the fourth quarter. … CB Jeff Okudah could be back this week after missing Sunday’s game recovering from a concussion.

Key number

1,000 — Mixon and Collins became the sixth RB/WR combination in franchise history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

Mixon finishes the regular season with 1,016 yards rushing despite missing three games with an injury and Collins, who missed five games, had 1,006 yards receiving for his second straight 1,000-yard season.

Next steps

Houston hosts a playoff game for a second consecutive season after beating the Browns 45-14 in the opening round last season.