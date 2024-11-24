Levis throws 2 TD passes to help Titans outlast Texans 32-27

HOUSTON — Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans were far from perfect Sunday.

But they did just enough to outlast the mistake-prone Houston Texans and get their first AFC South win of the season.

Levis threw for 278 yards and his 70-yard touchdown pass to Chig Okonkwo put Tennessee on top in the fourth quarter and the Titans held on for the 32-27 victory.

“The coolest thing about this game was just the way our team fought,” coach Brian Callahan said. “It was a back-and-forth game. Our guys did a good job of not flinching and keeping the blinders on. We’ve been in games like this before, and we haven’t been able to make a play, but this week, we made a play.”

Okonkwo grabbed a short pass and rumbled for the touchdown to put the Titans (3-8) up 30-27 with 9½ minutes remaining. Safety Eric Murray missed a tackle that would have stopped him near midfield.

The Texans (7-5) had a chance to tie it with less than two minutes remaining, but Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 28-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left. He fell to the ground after the miss before getting up and slamming his helmet on the field.

Callahan held both hands in the air and smiled after watching the miss that allowed his team to win on a day it had three turnovers.

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

The Texans forced a three-and-out, but couldn’t move the ball after that and Harold Landry sacked C.J. Stroud in the end zone for a safety to make it 32-27 and allow Tennessee to snap a two-game skid.

Stroud threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions as the AFC South-leading Texans lost for the third time in four games.

Stroud has thrown five interceptions combined in the past three games to give him more interceptions in 12 games this season (nine) than he had in 15 games as a rookie last season (five).

“It’s no secret that I haven’t been playing well... I’ve got to be harder on myself,” he said. “I’m not going to hold my head down. I know I can be a great player, but I’ve got to make better plays.”

Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) celebrates an interception during the second half an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

Jimmie Ward had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Texans tied a franchise record with eight sacks. Danielle Hunter led the group with a season-high three sacks and Will Anderson Jr. added two in his return after missing two games with an ankle injury. But the offense sputtered for most of the game as Joe Mixon was held to 22 yards on 14 carries.

“Just a disappointing loss for us,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We didn’t do anything well enough to win this game. Out of all the positives that we did have, there were way too many negatives.”

It was Tennessee's first win of the season in a game that Levis both started and finished. The second-year player missed three games this year with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

“I’m really proud of Will,” Callahan said. “He’s done a lot of things to get himself back in the right place, mentally and physically. It was a really good performance.”

Levis knows he can be better, but was happy to leave Houston with a victory in this difficult season.

“It feels awesome,” he said. “A lot of people have been working really hard to get a win like this. I’m just happy for the organization, top down.”

Tennessee extended the lead to 23-17 on a 51-yard field goal by Nick Folk with nine minutes left in the third.

Stroud threw his second interception with about 90 seconds left in the third quarter but Ward’s touchdown came three plays later to put the Texans on top 24-23.

The Titans fumbled a punt early in the fourth quarter and Houston recovered it. A 54-yard field goal by Fairbairn extended the lead to 27-23 with about 10 minutes to go.

Dameon Pierce returned the opening kickoff 80 yards to get the Texans in the red zone. Houston cashed in on the next play when Stroud found rookie Cade Stover on a 19-yard pass for his first touchdown reception.

The Titans trailed by four after a field goal by Folk when Nick Westbrook-Ikhine got in front of the defense and was wide open for a 38-yard TD catch that made it 10-7 late in the first quarter.

Tennessee extended the lead to 17-7 when Tony Pollard ran 10 yards for a touchdown with about 11 minutes left in the second. Pollard finished with 119 yards and a touchdown.

Nico Collins scored on a 5-yard reception with about six minutes left in the second.

Levis levis lost a fumble with about 3 1/2 minutes left and the Texans added a 28-yard field goal to tie it at 17-17.

Houston forced a punt after that, but rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr. got his first career interception two plays later to give Tennessee the ball back. Folk’s 56-yard field goal, which tied his career long, put the Titans up 20-17 at halftime.

Injuries

The Titans were without cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, after he was placed on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury, and safety Amani Hooker, who was added to the injury report Sunday morning with an illness. Callahan said Hooker was vomiting “every time he stood up” Sunday. … Houston S Jalen Pitre injured his shoulder in the second quarter and didn’t return. … CB Ka’dar Hollman left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

Up next

Titans: Visit the Commanders next Sunday.

Texans: Visit Jacksonville next Sunday.