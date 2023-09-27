The Tennessee Titans trying to fix mistakes, execute to help struggling offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans made a bunch of moves this offseason to boost one of the NFL’s worst offenses.

They’re still waiting for a payoff.

The Titans can't protect Ryan Tannehill, open holes for running back Derrick Henry or find the end zone. Their best hope for bolstering the offensive line may rest in how quickly top draft pick Peter Skoronski returns from an appendectomy Sept. 16 to his starting left guard job.

“We want to get things going in the right direction,” Tannehill said Wednesday.

The Titans (1-2) ranked 28th last season in averaging 17.5 points a game. Now they rank above only the Jets and Giants in averaging 15 points a game. Tannehill has been sacked 13 times, matching the sacks allowed by Chicago and ahead of only Washington (19).

With Henry, Tennessee usually has one of the league's best rushing offenses. Henry's best game this season came with 80 yards on 25 carries in their lone win.

Coach Mike Vrabel said even with all the new faces, they would change something if it could be better.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

“Right now we’re going to keep plowing ahead, being consistent,” Vrabel said. "And we know that our job is to win and nothing less. Andi when you win, stats will come. But it’s about winning. It’s about finding a way to win.”

Those new coaches include offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, a new offensive line coach and a new pass game coordinator. New GM Ran Carthon brought in three linemen via free agency led by left tackle Andre Dillard, who gave up three sacks in last week's 27-3 loss to Cleveland.

One of those was the fastest sack allowed this NFL season to the Browns' Myles Garrett who needed only 2.27 seconds to take down Tannehill, according to Zebra Technologies that handles the league's Next Gen Stats.

Right guard Daniel Brunskill, who followed Carthon from San Francisco, said one player can appear to be at fault when actually covering for someone else. He also dismissed the thought that the Titans are still building chemistry when it too often feels as if they're taking turns making mistakes.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, center, runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

“We need to stop using those as like kind of excuses and more just like, well, we just got to figure out ourselves and go out there and execute,” Brunskill said.

The Titans are on their second replacement for Skoronski with Dillon Radunz, a second-round pick in 2021, playing the past seven quarters. Skoronski's return could give them more options on the line.

Skoronski thought he was dealing with food poisoning when put on the injury report Sept. 15. He spoke with reporters for the first time Wednesday and said he was at the hospital when his appendix ruptured. He credited doctors and nurses for catching what he called a “tough break.”

The 11th overall draft pick has been cleared to lift weights and is busy rebuilding strength and stamina.

“Just have to get back to being a normal person and get back to being an NFL player," Skoronski said.

For now, the Titans signed offensive tackle Justin Murray from the practice squad to the roster Tuesday, tapping a six-year veteran with 20 starts. Cincinnati (1-2) visits Sunday with a defense that had six sacks Monday night.

Tannehill said he believes his linemen will give him time to work.

"That’s what we all have to expect of each other is that you got to trust the guy beside you, in front of you, behind you to do their job in order for you to do your job,” Tannehill said.

NOTES: Skoronski and DL Teair Tart (knee) did not practice along with CB Elijah Molden (hamstring) and reserve LB Luke Gifford (hamstring). WR Treylon Burks was limited by his left knee, which was heavily wrapped. OLB Harold Landry (hamstring) and TE Josh Whyle (illness) also were limited.