Tim Tebow being considered for AFL by Philadelphia Soul's Ron Jaworski

PHILADELPHIA -- Could it be Tebow Time in the Arena Football League?

Philadelphia Soul part owner Ron Jaworski said on Wednesday he was serious about his offer to former Jets quarterback Tim Tebow to join the AFL team.

Jaworski, a former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, reached out to Tebow a day after the Jets released him in April. Jaworski has yet to hear from Tebow, but expects to eventually.

"I love the guy," Jaworski said. "I want him here just for his leadership."

Tebow was brought to New York to be a dynamic addition to the offense, a complement to Mark Sanchez and a merchandising touchdown for the Jets. Instead, he attempted just eight passes for 39 yards and rushed 32 times for 102 yards -- and no touchdowns.

"I know Tim's in a funk right now," Jaworski said. "But I think he's got to have a career path. What's he going to do to get back?"

It's a path that could go through Philadelphia. The Orlando Predators have also expressed interest in Tebow.

Tebow is currently a free agent and hasn't garnered interest from NFL teams since being cut.

Agent Jimmy Sexton did not immediately return a call for comment.

Tebow's inaccurate passing, in addition to the relentless media attention he draws, makes him a risky acquisition for any NFL team.

The Jets acquired Tebow for a fourth-round draft pick and $1.5 million in salary, and he was expected to be a vital part of New York's offense.

Instead, it was a miserable season for Tebow as the Jets failed to find an effective way to use him, and he didn't impress Rex Ryan and his coaching staff enough in practice to force them to give him more playing time.

That would all change with the Soul, Jaworski said.

"You've got to learn to get rid of the football, quick. You've got to process information, quick," he said. "If those are challenges Tim has, that's it. If you get reps and you're dropping back 40-45 times, with people in your face, you get better. He needs to play. He needs to be on the field."

While it seems unlikely Tebow would accept the offer, he could be a perfect fit in the league of 50-yard fields, lanky goal posts and indoor stadiums.

"He's a hard worker, that's great," he said. "But you've got to be on the field in live action getting that experience. I think the Arena Football League would give him that opportunity."