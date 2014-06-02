Tim Tebow still wants to play

Tim Tebow back to the NFL?

Most likely not, but that won't stop the former Heisman Trophy winner and former Broncos and Jets quarterback from keeping alive his dream of getting back into the league.

Tebow, hired as a college football analyst at ESPN and the SEC Network, would scuttle those plans if an NFL team came calling. And that’s exactly what Tebow, who last year tried out for the Patriots but was released before the regular season, is hoping happens. Even if the chances of him signing with an NFL club appear remote now that we're only weeks away from the start of training camp and no team has even hinted at an interest in him.

"I'm training every day and feel like I'm the best that I've ever been," Tebow said, per Mike Morgana of the Tennessean. “I still love it, love playing, talking about it, and I'm just excited about whatever the future holds. Who knows what could happen? But I'm excited about it, though."

Tebow, 26, spent the 2010-11 seasons with Denver, leading the Broncos to the playoffs in his second season before being traded to the Jets once Denver signed free agent quarterback Peyton Manning. He played a backup role to Mark Sanchez with the Jets in 2012 and was released after the season. Tebow was picked up by the Patriots in time for training camp last year, but he was released on the final cut.