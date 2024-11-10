Justin Herbert has TDs passing and rushing as Chargers beat Titans 27-17 for 3rd straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert threw for a touchdown and ran for one as the Los Angeles Chargers won their third straight game, pulling away in the second half to beat the Tennessee Titans 27-17 on Sunday.

The Chargers (6-3) have won four of five and are the fourth team since 1990 and the first since the 2013 Kansas City Chiefs to allow 20 or fewer points in each of their first nine games.

The Titans (2-7) came in with the NFL's top-ranked defense overall and against the pass but forced Los Angeles to go three-and-out only twice in nine possessions.

Calvin Ridley scored both of Tennessee's touchdowns and had five catches for 84 yards. Will Levis, who missed the last three games with a shoulder injury, was 18 of 23 for 175 yards but was sacked seven times.

Herbert completed 14 of 18 passes for 164 yards and had 32 yards rushing. He gave the Chargers a 13-7 lead with 1:55 remaining in the first half on a 4-yard run off right tackle out of the shotgun formation on fourth-and-1.

The game turned with 21 seconds remaining in the first half. The Titans appeared to tie it at 13 when Roger McCreary ran back Herbert's fumble 20 yards into the end zone. A replay review overturned the call to an incomplete pass when it was determined Herbert's arm was going forward, leaving Titans coach Brian Callahan incensed.

The Chargers took control in the second half. Herbert extended the lead to 20-10 with three minutes to go in the third quarter on a 16-yard pass to Quentin Johnston in the right corner of the end zone.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates the team's touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Hassan Haskins, who spent two seasons with Tennessee, extended the advantage to 17 points with a 1-yard dive up the middle.

Ridley's day

The Chargers got a 21-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker on their opening possession before the Titans answered with Levis' 41-yard strike to Ridley.

Levis faked a handoff to Tony Pollard and had plenty of time in the pocket. Ridley caught it at the Chargers 6 and had a couple yards of separation on defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor before scoring his second touchdown this season.

It was the first time the Chargers allowed points on an opening drive this season.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Ridley also caught a 15-yard TD in the left corner of the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

Going in reverse

The Titans drove to the Chargers 19 midway through the second quarter up 7-6 and appeared to be on the verge of adding to their lead when facemask and false start penalties pushed them back.

Nick Folk was wide right from 49 yards, snapping a streak of 20 straight made field goals dating to last season.

Injuries

Titans: CB L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) missed a fourth straight game.

Chargers: OG Trey Pipkins III (ankle) was inactive. Jamaree Salyer got the start at right guard. CB Kristian Fulton missed his second straight game.

Up next

Titans: Host Minnesota next Sunday.

Chargers: Host Cincinnati next Sunday night.