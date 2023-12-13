SportsFootball

Titans place a pair of defensive starters on IR in Kristian Fulton, Kyle Peko

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton defends during an NFL football game, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The Titans placed a pair of defensive starters on injured reserve on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in cornerback Fulton and lineman Kyle Peko Credit: AP/Matt Durisko

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans placed a pair of defensive starters on injured reserve Wednesday in cornerback Kristian Fulton and lineman Kyle Peko.

Fulton hurt his hamstring late in an overtime loss Dec. 3 against Indianapolis. He started 11 of 13 games this season for the Titans (5-8) and 37 of his 42 games played since being a second-round draft pick out of LSU in 2020. Fulton has four career interceptions and ranked ninth in tackles for Tennessee this season.

He will be a free agent after this season.

Coach Mike Vrabel called the injuries unfortunate.

“I know he’s disappointed, and we’re disappointed for him, just like Peko,” Vrabel said. "I mean, these guys put a lot into it, and they play hard.”

Peko started 10 of his 13 games before hurting a calf in Monday night's 28-27 win at Miami.

The Titans filled their roster spots by signing a pair of defensive linemen, taking Quinton Bohanna off Detroit's practice squad and Keondre Coburn off Kansas City's practice squad. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is expected to miss Sunday's game with Houston (7-6).

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Miami. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 28-27. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

