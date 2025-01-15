Titans start 2nd round of GM interviews with Ed Dodds and Terrance Gray

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans started their second round of interviews for a new general manager Tuesday, meeting with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds and Buffalo director of player personnel Terrance Gray.

The Titans are working to replace Ran Carthon, who was fired last week after the franchise went 9-25 in his two seasons as general manager. Chad Brinker, the team’s president of football operations, is overseeing the search that started with 10 candidates interviewed virtually Friday through Monday.

Dodds was the first to interview in person Tuesday after both he and Gray were among four interviewed Saturday.

He has spent eight seasons with Indianapolis, the past seven as assistant GM. He started in 2007 as a scout with Seattle and moved up to senior personnel executive evaluating college and pros through 2016. He also has worked with the Raiders and at his alma mater Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The Titans wrapped up their interview with Gray late Tuesday afternoon. Gray has spent eight seasons with Buffalo and is in his third season in his current role.

Gray started as assistant director of player personnel in 2021 and director of college scouting. He spent 11 seasons as a college scout for the Vikings and started in player development and player personnel in 2003 with Kansas City.