Titans interview 10th candidate for their GM opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans wrapped up the first round of their search for a new general manager Monday with Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan the 10th candidate interviewed.

The Titans' next round of interviews will take place “in the coming days" as they replace Ran Carthon, who was fired last week after the franchise went 9-25 in his two seasons as general manager.

Chad Brinker, the team’s president of football operations, is overseeing the search that started Friday with a trio of interviews with four more Saturday, two on Sunday and Sullivan the 10th overall on Monday.

Sullivan is vice president of player personnel for the Packers, a job he was promoted to in 2022 after four seasons as co-director of player personnel. He was director of college scouting in 2016-17. The son of longtime NFL and college coach Jerry Sullivan started as Green Bay's national football scouting rep in 2004 after interning with the team during the Packers' 2003 training camp.

Brinker started in the NFL with Green Bay as a scouting assistant spending 13 seasons there before Tennessee hired him in February 2023. He was promoted to his current title last offseason.

Before leaving the Packers, Brinker ran their pro personnel department as executive of personnel/football administration, including preparing for free agency and finding undrafted free agents. His job also included analyzing other NFL rosters.

He also worked with both the general manager and director of football operations on long-range player contracts managing the salary cap.

Tennessee started interviews Friday with two former general managers among the trio interviewed including Reggie McKenzie and Thomas Dimitroff.