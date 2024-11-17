SportsFootball

Titans LB Jack Gibbens carted off field with injured right ankle in an air cast

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) lies on the field...

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) lies on the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens hurt his right ankle early in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings and was taken off the field on a cart with his leg in an air cast.

Gibbens was hurt on a run play by Vikings running back Aaron Jones. Jones was stripped of the ball by Titans cornerback Roger McCreary, then recovered his fumble. Initially, it looked like two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was hurt.

But it was Gibbens who trainers flocked to with a cart quickly coming onto the field. A trainer used a handsaw to cut a piece of equipment off the linebacker before an air cast was placed on his leg. Teammates came over to him before the cart left the field.

Gibbens joined the Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022 out of Minnesota and started his fifth game this season Sunday. Gibbens had a career-high 15 tackles in last week's loss to the Chargers and 29 combined in his previous two games.

He was tied with Troy Andersen of Atlanta and Nick Cross of Indianapolis for most tackles over two games this season. Anderson and Cross each had their two-game stretch in September.

