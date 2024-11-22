Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to be put on injured reserve with quadriceps injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will place cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve after five missed games with a quadriceps injury.

The move will become official on Saturday, according to coach Brian Callahan, and will keep Sneed out at least four more weeks. Sneed has not played since being diagnosed with a bruised quad against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 13.

The injury was initially diagnosed as a bruise, and the Titans had hoped Sneed would not miss any time. Two weeks ago, the Titans revealed that the team had also discovered that the quadriceps was strained and would need more time to heal through rest.

“As I said before, it turned out that he had a quad bruise, a pretty significant quad bruise, but it didn’t get better very fast,” Callahan said. “It turns out after we did some scans on it, he had a pretty significant strain on top of it. Those things are generally a couple of weeks. I felt like we had a chance to get him back, but he has not progressed. It has been more complicated than normal.”

Sneed was one of the Titans’ biggest acquisitions in the off-season, coming to Tennessee in a trade with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in late March in exchange for the third-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Chiefs had initially placed the franchise tag on Sneed last off-season before dealing him to Tennessee.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who has been out since week four with a groin injury, is expected to have his return to play window from injured reserve open next week. With both starting cornerbacks out, the Titans have started rookie Jarvis Brownlee and waiver claim Darrell Baker.

Callahan also announced that linebacker Jack Gibbens, who suffered a broken ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, will be placed on injured reserve.

Also, tackle Leroy Watson (back) and running back Tyjae Spears (concussion) will be out this week. Cornerback Roger McCreary (knee) will be questionable.