Titans need QB Will Levis to play to help salvage a disappointing season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans find themselves at the midpoint of their season right about where they started.

Needing to know what they have in quarterback Will Levis. Seeing Levis start — and finish — with a victory would be even better.

The Titans (2-6) have to evaluate what the 33rd pick overall out of Kentucky in 2023 can do in first-year coach Brian Callahan's offense. Tennessee hired Callahan in part because of his offensive skills after five seasons as coordinator with Cincinnati and ability to work with quarterbacks.

Levis hurt his right, throwing shoulder Sept. 30 and lost the one game he started after Tennessee's early bye in Week 5. Levis has watched Mason Rudolph start the past three games, the first two blowout losses before beating another struggling team in the New England Patriots 20-17 in overtime.

Callahan hopes Levis returns for Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Chargers (5-3).

The Titans at least showed resiliency, giving Callahan his first home win. A team that was one of the NFL's biggest spenders in the offseason too often has reacted poorly to a bad play.

“I've been waiting to feel that sort of all season long, and we haven't done a very good job,” Callahan said Monday. “That was the first time this season where I haven't felt like, ‘Oh no! Here comes the negative stuff.’ Our guys finally got to the point where it was like, ‘No, we got you.’”

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

What’s working

The defense under first-year coordinator Dennard Wilson. The Titans lead the NFL in fewest yards allowed (269.1), passing yards in giving up just 155.8 yards per game and first downs allowed. They rank second on third down conversions at 31.25%.

The Titans have had at least six tackles for loss in each game to start this season. In the process, they became the first team in the NFL since 2001 to do that for each of its first eight games. Denver had the previous mark of seven straight in 2015.

Taking the ball away has been this unit's biggest challenge, and the Titans doubled their season total with three against the Patriots. Hooker had both interceptions and leads Tennessee with three.

What needs help

The offense. The Titans are two spots behind last season in passing offense in averaging 170.8 yards passing per game, next to last in the NFL. They traded three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City and Treylon Burks, their 2022 first-round pick, is on injured reserve.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Worse, a team that scored at least 20 points six times last season, helping cost coach Mike Vrabel his job has scored at least that only twice under Callahan. The offense's best game came in a win at Miami, and the Titans needed overtime to reach 20 against New England.

Stock up

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The wide receiver, who went undrafted out of Indiana, leads the Titans with four TD receptions on just 10 catches, and five of those receptions came in the win against the Patriots. Tennessee once again leans heavily on someone who sticks around no matter how much money or draft picks the Titans invest in this position.

Stock down

P Ryan Stonehouse. Coming back from a season-ending injury to his plant leg, hang time has been an issue for the third-year punter. He is averaging 50.6 yards per punt, but his net average is 35.7 — worst in the NFL. The Titans also rank last in giving up 19.4 yards per punt return.

Injuries

The Titans are about to reach nine on injured reserve. Free agent signee and starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been on that list since Sept. 27, and Burks was added Oct. 19. Jaelyn Duncan, who started one game at right tackle, joined them Oct. 26.

Callahan said Monday that center Lloyd Cushenberry and safety Quandre Diggs, both free agent signees this offseason, are very likely headed there.

Key number

19 — The amount of points the Titans have scored in the fourth quarter combined this season. They've been outscored 125-53 after halftime.

Next steps

Find a way to beat a team with a winning record. Four remaining opponents have winning records, not counting defending AFC South champ Houston, who they still have to play twice. The Titans still have two games left with Jacksonville (2-7), a visit from Cincinnati (4-5) and a trip to Indianapolis (4-5).

Titans' fans already are rooting for a high draft pick next April.