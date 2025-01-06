Embarrassed Titans determined not to repeat season that netted them No. 1 overall draft pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are embarrassed, angry and a bit relieved the season is over after the promise bolstered by one of the NFL's biggest offseason spending sprees disappeared into a 3-14 record and the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft next April.

Only controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk knows if she will be making any changes for a third straight season, and she hasn't taken any questions from anyone she doesn't employ since firing general manager Jon Robinson in December 2022.

General manager Ran Carthon, hired two years ago, oversaw all the free agent signings and extensions to bolster a roster depleted by repeated draft whiffs by his predecessor.

Coach Brian Callahan was hired last January to replace Mike Vrabel and spent his first season as both play-caller and head coach learning on the job.

Yet the 23-14 finale loss to Houston that had some home fans wearing paper bags over their heads was the Titans' sixth straight as they matched 2014 for the most losses since this franchise left Texas for Tennessee.

Callahan said he has to do a much better job after an embarrassing season that has him now talking about picking first in the NFL draft. This season will be motivation as he works to improve himself and this team.

"I’m determined not to let that happen again,” Callahan said.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis responds to questions from reporters at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Callahan spent Monday in exit interviews with players before talking to reporters. The coach hadn't talked yet with Strunk. Asked if he expects both Carthon and Chad Brinker, the president of football operations, to remain in their jobs, Callahan said, “Until someone tells me differently, yeah I do.”

The Titans currently are projected by Spotrac.com to go into this offseason 10th in the NFL with nearly $65 million in salary cap space. That combined with the No. 1 pick gives this franchise a chance to snap three straight losing seasons if the Titans make the right decisions.

The top pick

This is the fourth time this franchise has had the No. 1 overall pick since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The then-Houston Oilers selected defensive tackle John Matuszak in 1973 and now Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell in 1978.

The Titans had the No. 1 pick for 2016, and Robinson traded it for a haul of picks before that draft. Now they must decide whether to use that No. 1 pick April 24 in Green Bay or trade for more draft picks to bolster the eight they currently have.

Tennessee Titans fans wear bags over their heads as they watch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Quarterback decisions

Will Levis, the only quarterback under contract for 2025, went through the gamut this season going from starter to hurt, then benched and back. Levis said coaches made him believe he can continue improving.

Levis dealt with an injury to his throwing shoulder and also was benched because of too many turnovers. He started only 12 games and had 18 of the Titans’ 34 giveaways. Levis also was sacked 41 times behind an offensive line with a rookie left tackle in JC Latham and a revolving door at right tackle.

Picking No. 1 overall gives the Titans the option to take who they want in possibly either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Carthon traded up to No. 33 overall in his first draft to take Levis. Still, the Titans will be looking for a quarterback either through the draft or free agency.

“I was very straightforward with him that it’s very likely that there’ll be somebody else in here competition-wise at the very minimum,” Callahan said of his talks with Levis. "So that’s a position that we’ll be looking at.”

Mixed returns

For all the money spent, wide receiver Calvin Ridley led the team with 1,017 yards receiving, and running back Tony Pollard had 1,079 yards rushing and five TDs.

But cornerback Chidobe Awuzie missed nine games on injured reserve, came off the bench for one game and started seven. Center Lloyd Cushenberry had a season-ending left Achilles' tendon injury after eight starts. Safety Quandre Diggs also played eight games before landing on injured reserve.

The Titans traded a pick to Kansas City for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed who played only five games before a quad injury put him on injured reserve. He told reporters last week he needed bone marrow injections to help his recovery.

Callahan said Tennessee's planned secondary played about 100 snaps together before injuries decimated the unit.

Self-inflicted mistakes

The Titans tied Cleveland for the most giveaways in the NFL with 34 and finished with 140 penalties for 1,030 yards that cost them 39 first downs. Only the Jets had more penalty yards in the NFL with the Titans fifth in total penalties. Fixing just those issues would make Tennessee more competitive.

Up next

Strunk made her decision on Vrabel two days after the 2023 season ended, so the clock is ticking on whether she sticks with current management. The Titans' 2025 schedule will feature the NFC West with a home slate including visits from Kansas City, New England, New Orleans and the AFC South.

They visit Denver, the Raiders, Arizona, San Francisco and Cleveland.