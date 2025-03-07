Titans release 7-year veteran linebacker Harold Landry III ahead of free agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans released veteran linebacker Harold Landry III on Friday to clear salary cap space.

The seven-year veteran had been due to count $24.1 million against the cap for this season. Releasing Landry puts Tennessee seventh in the NFL with more than $63 million in salary cap space, per Spotrac.com, to go along with the No. 1 pick in the April draft.

Landry led the Titans with nine sacks last season, and he also had 41 pressures. He set a career high with 15 tackles for loss. He was one of only three NFL players with at least 70 tackles and 15 tackles for loss, joining Andrew Van Ginkel of the Vikings and Brian Burns of the Giants.

But the 41st pick overall out of Boston College in 2018 had only one Pro Bowl berth (2021) in his tenure in Tennessee. That was his best season, with a career-high 12 sacks that helped him earn a five-year extension in March 2022.

Then the outside linebacker tore an ACL days before the season opener.

Landry returned for the 2023 season and turned in quite the comeback. He had 10 1/2 sacks, making him only the third NFL veteran since 1982 (when the sack became an official individual statistic) and first since 2001 to miss an entire season and return with at least 10 sacks the next.

Yet the Titans have had three straight losing seasons, and Landry didn't help them despite playing 17 games each of the last two years. He started 79 of 98 career games and has 50 1/2 career sacks. He has had four career seasons with nine or more sacks.

The Titans also announced contract extensions with defensive lineman Keondre Coburn and linebacker Otis Reese.