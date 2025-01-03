The Titans starting QB Will Levis in their regular-season finale against the Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Will Levis will start at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans in their regular-season finale Sunday against the Houston Texans.

First-year coach Brian Callahan made the announcement Friday that Levis will make his 12th start this season, returning to the lineup after being benched for veteran Mason Rudolph the past two games. Levis was removed from the lineup after his fourth turnover, a pick-6 in a loss to Cincinnati on Dec. 15, and has not played since.

Callahan said Rudolph also will play some on Sunday as well. But the Titans coach said he'll keep Levis on the field if the 33rd pick in the 2023 draft is playing well.

“It’s a little bit of a feel thing,” Callahan said. "If a guy is playing well, I’d like him to keep playing. But they will rotate. Mason will play at some point. I would say I’m almost certain, he will play at some point in the first half, so it won’t be a half and half thing. But again, if Will is playing well, and he’s feeling it, I’ll let him keep playing.”

The Titans wanted to use this season to evaluate Levis, who has had both good moments and bad in his second year in the NFL. Among his 12 touchdown passes is the longest play in the NFL this season with his 98-yard TD pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine against Minnesota. Levis also has had four of his 12 interceptions returned for touchdowns, and the quarterback has lost five fumbles.

Callahan said Sunday will play some factor in the team's continuing evaluation of Levis, who still has two more years on his rookie contract with Tennessee. The coach also said how Levis plays will not be the deciding factor on his future.

“I’d say it all matters. Every time you take the field, it’s all a part of it. I don’t know that one thing in this game is going to overshadow, good or bad, the entire breadth of work for the season. But it certainly matters. I want him to play well, and I hope he does,” Callahan said.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

The Titans (3-13) ruled out seven players against the Texans (9-7). That group includes running back Tyjae Spears (concussion), outside linebacker Arden Key (hand), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), wide receiver Tyler Boyd (foot), linebacker Otis Reese (ankle), tackle Jaelyn Duncan (shoulder) and kicker Nick Folk (abdomen). Folk finishes the season missing his third straight game while leading the NFL making 95.5% of his field goals.

Tennessee currently is poised to draft No. 2 overall in the April draft. A loss combined with a New England win would give the Titans a chance at the top overall pick. A win combined with other games could drop the Titans as low as eighth in the NFL draft.