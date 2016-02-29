Tom Brady, New England Patriots agree to two-year extension

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the New England Patriots.

The deal will significantly lessen Brady’s salary cap hit for 2016, which would have been about $15 million. He was due to make $9 million next season and $10 million in 2017.

Brady, 38, has often redone his contract to help the Patriots’ cap situation. He has said he plans to play well into his 40s.

The agreement was first reported by ESPN.