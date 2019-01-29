Tony Romo disappointed he never got to play in a Super Bowl

ATLANTA – The biggest challenge for Tony Romo in calling his first Super Bowl on Sunday may be that it will be his first Super Bowl. The former quarterback turned play-predicting savant played in plenty of big games when he was with the Cowboys, but he never reached this ultimate pinnacle of the sport.

“I never got there,” he sighed on Tuesday at press conference for CBS, which will air the game. “That’s one of the biggest disappointments that I wasn’t able to do that. You work hard, you try, but it’s something you have to live with.”

As such, Sunday will be the first network broadcast of a Super Bowl without anyone in the booth who had been on the field for an NFL championship game since Bob Trumpy was the analyst with Dick Enberg for Super Bowl XXXVIII in 1994.

What are the challenges of trying to capture and describe emotions and pressures that Romo himself never experienced?

“I guess we’ll find out,” Romo said. “It’s all hypothetical. I don’t know.”

Romo said that getting to the Super Bowl this way, as a broadcaster, does not fulfill his dreams of wanting to do it as a player. But, he insisted, it’s still pretty cool.

“It’s just a different life,” Romo said. “You just move on. You’re disappointed. I don’t look back on it, you just kind of move on to the next step and try to make that as great as it can possibly be. And then when you’ve done with that, you try to be as good as you can possibly be at the next thing. You go on, you just keep doing it.”