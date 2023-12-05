Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss the first game of his NFL career.

Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that tests on Lawrence's right ankle showed “everything's stable, everything's good.” He added that surgery “is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time.”

“We'll see where he's at in a couple days,” Pederson said roughly 12 hours after a 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati.

Pederson said Lawrence's injury "looked worse than it really was. Very fortunate there.” He declined to say if Lawrence has a realistic shot at playing Sunday at Cleveland (7-5).

“I'm not going to put that timetable on Trevor, not going to put him in a box like that," Pederson said. "We'll see how he is in a couple of days.”

The Jaguars (8-4) will be without receiver Christian Kirk for "some time” because of a core muscle injury that likely will need surgery. Kirk was injured on Jacksonville's first offensive play, staying on the ground after a 26-yard gain and then gingerly walking to the locker room.

But it was Lawrence's injury about three hours later that had the home crowd really panicked.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is attended on the field after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle on a third-down play, causing him to twist it as he was sacked. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays, which were negative.

It ended an otherwise stellar night for Lawrence, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard said Lawrence was “in good spirits” in the locker room after the game and added “obviously he’s sore right now.” Lawrence left the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches.

Beathard completed 9 of 10 passes for 63 yards off the bench. He would make his 13th career start if Lawrence can't go. He last started a game in Week 16 of the 2020 season with San Francisco. He is 2-10 as an NFL starter.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Lawrence has been very durable since Jacksonville drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. He injured a toe last year at Detroit but was able to return to the game, and he sprained his left knee against Indianapolis in mid-October and has played with a brace since. He hasn't missed a game in three seasons.

“It's good to get C.J. a full week of preparation. Trevor will stay mentally sharp and obviously see where he's at,” Pederson said. “It'll be good for C.J.”