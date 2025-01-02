SportsFootball

Fox Sports will carry United Football League games on Friday nights when league begins in March

By The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fox Sports will carry a package of Friday night United Football League games when the spring league kicks off its second season in March.

Fox will have a Friday night game during each of the 10 weeks of the regular season.

The league's opening game will be on Friday, March 28, on Fox when the Houston Roughnecks host the St. Louis Battlehawks. The defending champion Birmingham Stallions begin their season at the D.C. Defenders on March 30.

Fox and ABC will carry 32 of the league's 43 games. ABC, which has 12 games, will carry the UFL Championship Game on Saturday, June 14.

The other games will air on ESPN, ESPN2 or FS1.

The UFL is a merged spring league that has four teams apiece from the USFL and XFL.

The other teams in the league are the Arlington Renegades, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers and San Antonio Brahmas.

