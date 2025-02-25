UFL moves touchbacks to 35, eliminates onside kick to leave 4th-down play as only option

ARLINGTON, Texas — The UFL is moving the touchback on kickoffs into the end zone to the 35-yard line and eliminating the onside kick, leaving a fourth-down conversion as the only option for a team tied or trailing in the fourth quarter to maintain possession after scoring.

The unique rules in spring leagues were the catalyst for dramatic changes to the kickoff in the NFL last season. The UFL put touchbacks at the 25 a year ago, while the NFL settled on the 30. There have been discussions among NFL teams about moving the touchback to the 35 for balls kicked into the end zone.

The eight-team UFL is moving the kickoff to the 30-yard line after kicking from the 20 last season. The remaining 10 players on the kickoff team will move to the 40 after being at the 20 with the kicker a year ago.

UFL teams had the option of attempting an onside kick at any point last season. Any team tied or trailing in the fourth quarter also could try to convert a fourth-and-12 from its 28-yard line to keep possession. The changes announced Tuesday leave the fourth-down play as the only option.

The touchback will be at the 35 for all kickoffs that go into the end zone and are downed there. The touchback will be at the 20 for kickoffs that bounce in the landing zone between the 20 and the goal line and are downed in the end zone. Last season, all touchbacks were at the 25.

UFL coaches will get a second challenge if their first challenge is successful. Previously, coaches got one challenge regardless of the outcome.

The UFL is keeping its PAT rules of one point on a successful play from the 2-yard, two points from the 5 and three points from the 10. There are no point-after kicks.

The league will continue to allow a second forward pass on a play as long as both passes are thrown behind the line of scrimmage.