LIers Victor Ochi, Devon Cajuste get NFL Combine invite

The NFL Combine will have a Long Island flavor this year.

Stony Brook edge rusher Victor Ochi and Stanford wide receiver Devon Cajuste have been invited to the pre-draft event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the NFL announced Thursday.

Ochi starred at Valley Stream Central before becoming Stony Brook’s career leader in sacks (32 1⁄2) and tackles for loss (49). The 6-2, 255-pound senior had a sack in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 23 and is training in Pensacola, Florida.

Although Ochi played defensive end for the Seawolves, he will be part of the linebacker group during Combine drills.

Cajuste was born in Syosset and raised in Seaford and West Hempstead before graduating from Holy Cross. He had 90 catches for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cardinal.