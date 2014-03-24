Video: Johnny Manziel dunks basketball

Call him Johnny Basketball.

Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel, a likely top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, showed that he can do more than play quarterback --he can also throw down a copule of one-handed jams.

Manziel posted an Instagram video to his account on Monday of him dunking a basketball several times through a net.

Manziel's been knocked for his lack of height (he measured 5-11 3/4 at the Combine in February). He did have the fifth-best vertical at the Combine, however, jumping 31 1/2 inches.

Watch the video of Manziel's dunk below. (App users can watch the video by tapping the above link.)