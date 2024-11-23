SportsFootball

Vikings waive former starting cornerback Akayleb Evans in another blow to 2022 draft class

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) walks off the field...

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Nov. 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Stew Milne

By The Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings waived cornerback Akayleb Evans on Saturday in another setback for their beleaguered 2022 draft class.

Evans started 15 games last season, but he had been relegated to a special teams role this year after the Vikings added veteran cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin.

Evans was a fourth-round pick out of Missouri, one of three defensive backs among Minnesota's first five selections in 2022. Lewis Cine (first round) was waived and Andrew Booth (second round) was traded earlier this year. One of their second-round picks, guard Ed Ingram, lost his starting spot last week.

Evans was let go to clear a roster spot for tight end Nick Muse, who was activated from injured reserve to play on Sunday at Chicago. The Vikings ruled tight end Josh Oliver out of the game with a sprained ankle.

More football news

AFC standouts meet when Herbert, Chargers host Jackson's Ravens on Monday night3m read
Vikings waive former starting cornerback Akayleb Evans in another blow to 2022 draft class
Rock: Giants could have these options as they decide on their next quarterback5m read
Reeling Cowboys visit Dan Quinn's overachieving Commanders in a franchise role reversal4m read
Cowboys and Commanders ride losing streaks into the NFC East rivals' first meeting this season4m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME