Darnold, Vikings face Bears, looking to extend win streak to 4 games

Minnesota (8-2) at Chicago (4-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX

BetMGM NFL odds: Vikings by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Vikings 7-3; Bears 5-4-1

Series record: Vikings lead 66-58-2

Last meeting: Bears beat Vikings 12-10 in Minneapolis on Nov. 27, 2023.

Last week: Vikings won 23-13 at Tennessee; Bears lost 20-19 to Green Bay.

Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams runs past Green Bay Packers' Edgerrin Cooper during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Vikings offense: overall (15), rush (19), pass (13), scoring (10).

Vikings defense: overall (10), rush (1), pass (28), scoring (4).

Bears offense: overall (29), rush (22), pass (30), scoring (22).

Bears defense: overall (14), rush (23), pass (9), scoring (7).

Turnover differential: Vikings plus-4; Bears plus-9.

Vikings player to watch

RT Brian O’Neill. The seventh-year veteran has allowed only one sack this season, according to Pro Football Focus analysis, and has not been responsible for any QB pressures over the past three games.

Bears player to watch

QB Caleb Williams. The No. 1 overall draft pick looked more comfortable against Green Bay in the first game with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator after Shane Waldron was fired. Coming off three rough games in a row, Williams completed 23 of 31 passes for 231 yards. He also ran for a career-high 70 yards.

Key matchup

Bears offensive line vs. Vikings pass rush. The Vikings had five sacks against the Titans, none of which came on a blitz. Edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard and Patrick Jones have combined for 22 sacks, putting the Vikings on pace to have three players with double-digit sack totals in one season for the first time since 1989. The Vikings as a team are tied for third in the NFL with 35 sacks, and Williams has been sacked a league-leading 41 times.

Key injuries

Vikings TE Josh Oliver, one of the team’s best run blockers, sprained his ankle against the Titans, leaving his status for this week uncertain. ... The Bears could be without RB D’Andre Swift (groin), who missed practice Wednesday. ... LG Teven Jenkins (ankle) did not play against Green Bay after leaving a Week 10 loss to New England. ... LG Ryan Bates (concussion) left last week's game. ... S Elijah Hicks (ankle) was hurt against Green Bay.

Series notes

Minnesota won five in a row and six of seven against Chicago before losing at home on a Monday night in Week 12 last season. Cairo Santos kicked four field goals, including a 30-yarder in the closing seconds, and the Bears intercepted Joshua Dobbs four times.

Stats and stuff

The Vikings have won three straight and trail first-place Detroit by a game in the NFC North. ... This is the first of two meetings in a four-week span. The teams also have a Monday night matchup on Dec. 16 at Minnesota. ... The Vikings are 24-2 under coach Kevin O’Connell in games with a plus or even turnover margin. … Vikings WR Justin Jefferson last week set the NFL record for most receiving yards (6,811) over a player’s first five seasons, passing Torry Holt (6,784) with still seven games to go. … Vikings QB Sam Darnold already has career highs in wins (eight) and TD passes (19) and is on pace for career bests in passer rating (100.0), yards per game (238.7) and completion rate (67.9 percent). … Van Ginkel and Jones have set career highs in sacks. … The Vikings are first in the NFL in interceptions (16), with already five more than their 2023 season total. Eight different players have at least one interception. ... The Bears have dropped four in a row, losing last week when Karl Brooks blocked Santos' 46-yarder as time expired. ... Chicago is 5-17 in one-possession games under coach Matt Eberflus, who is 14-30 in 2 1/2 seasons. ... The Bears had 391 yards against Green Bay and dominated time of possession 36:21-23:39 after struggling in recent weeks. ... Chicago’s defense leads the NFL in red zone touchdown efficiency at 40.6%, allowing 13 TDs on 32 trips inside the 20. ... The Bears have gone three straight games without committing a turnover. ... Swift leads the NFL with three touchdown runs of 35-plus yards, including a 39-yarder against Green Bay. ... LB Tremaine Edmunds (26 years, 206 days old) is set to become the youngest player in NFL history to appear in 100 games. ... Santos has seven field goals of 50 yards or more, tying his franchise record set last season.

Fantasy tip

Jefferson has put up big numbers against Chicago, with 585 yards and two touchdowns in six games. He missed the two meetings last season because of a strained hamstring.