Vikings rule CB Stephon Gilmore out against Falcons with hamstring injury

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) walks down the sideline...

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) walks down the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

By The Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been ruled out of the upcoming game against Atlanta because of a hamstring injury.

Gilmore was hurt in the second quarter last week against Arizona and didn't return. He was held out of practice all week. Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Gilmore was “right on schedule” with his recovery with an opportunity to play in the following game against Chicago on Dec. 16, a Monday night kickoff that gives the 13-year veteran an extra day to heal.

The Vikings (10-2) host the Falcons (6-6) on Sunday. They listed six players as questionable: long snapper Andrew DePaola (hand), outside linebacker Patrick Jones (knee), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (back), kicker Will Reichard (quadriceps), guard Dalton Risner (back) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh). O'Connell said all of them “hopefully have a good chance to go.”

DePaola and Reichard have each missed the last four games. They were full participants in practice on Friday. Risner was a full participant, and Jones, Phillips and Van Ginkel were limited.

