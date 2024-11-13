Vikings rookie McCarthy had injection to alleviate knee swelling

SportsFootball

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy had an injection in his right knee earlier this week to alleviate swelling that arose during his rehabilitation program, coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday.

McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, tore his meniscus during the first exhibition game on Aug. 10 and had season-ending surgery.

“We just wanted to make sure there was no cause for concern,” O’Connell said. “All reports were very positive, and he’s on the original timetable and in good shape.”

The rookie out of Michigan has progressed to the point where he can regularly attend meetings and practices, and the coaching staff has appreciated his attentiveness and soak-it-up attitude behind starter Sam Darnold and veteran backups Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien.

“Been some real growth for him,” O'Connell said.

