NFL moves Vikings-Rams playoff game to Arizona after days of devastating wildfire in Los Angeles

Smokes from a wildfire rises over the Los Angeles Rams...

Smokes from a wildfire rises over the Los Angeles Rams NFL football practice facility in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Greg Beacham

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The NFL has moved the Rams' wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings to Arizona after days of devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The playoff game will be played Monday night at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, in suburban Glendale, Arizona.

The league announced the decision Thursday, a few hours after yet another fire broke out in an area several miles from the Rams' training complex in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

Los Angeles has been besieged by multiple wildfires all week following two days of extraordinary wind across the vast metropolitan area.

While none of the fires is burning near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the NFL is moving the game amid concerns about air quality and the strain put on the community and the possible demands on police and fire department personnel.

The Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers both practiced outdoors this week, but were concerned about the air quality.

