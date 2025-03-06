Vikings re-sign safety Theo Jackson to three-year contract, with larger role likely soon coming

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings re-signed safety Theo Jackson on Thursday to a three-year contract portending a larger role for next season.

Jackson’s agency, Equity Sports, announced that the deal running through 2027 is worth $12.615 million, with the first two years fully guaranteed at signing. Jackson, who was eligible to become a restricted free agent next week, developed into a trusted backup and special teams ace over the last three seasons. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 and signed off their practice squad by the Vikings for depth.

Starting safeties Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum are set to become unrestricted free agents next week. For the 36-year-old Smith, it's a matter of deciding whether he wants to continue playing. Bynum, who was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round in 2021 and has started all 17 regular-season games in each of the last three years, could price himself out of the team's plans if he hits the open market.

That would create an opportunity for Jackson, who played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024. His interception in Week 16 at Seattle sealed Minnesota’s eighth straight win, which veteran Harrison Smith missed because of a foot injury.

Another key contributor, Josh Metellus, is a natural safety who could assume the spot if Bynum were to depart, but defensive coordinator Brian Flores loves to move Metellus around in a hybrid role that has him playing more like an outside linebacker than a traditional safety.