Ekeler may be back as the Commanders are playing to beat the Cowboys and get the NFC's 6th seed

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders opened Austin Ekeler's practice window Wednesday, and the running back could return for their season finale at Dallas this weekend when they have something to play for even after wrapping up a playoff spot.

Washington would be the NFC's sixth seed if they beat the Cowboys on Sunday, ensuring a wild-card round game at Tampa Bay if it wins the NFC South or the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams. A loss or tie — unless Green Bay loses to Chicago — would send them to NFC East Division-winning Philadelphia instead.

“We’re going to go after as hard as we can,” coach Dan Quinn said. "I think the seeding portion of this is really important, and that’s what we discussed as a team. ... We recognize having the 6 seed and going into the playoffs with that is a good thing, and so we’re going to fight like hell to keep that.”

Ekeler took part in what Quinn called a “jog through” workout Wednesday after missing the past four games because of a concussion that landed him on injured reserve. The 29-year-old was concussed on a kickoff return late in the Commanders' home loss to the Cowboys on Nov. 24

“It's great to have him back,” Quinn said. “There's a spring in his step, for sure.”

The Commanders moved ahead of the Packers, who lost Sunday at Minnesota, by beating Atlanta in overtime. The Rams would be the third seed if they beat Seattle or the Buccaneers lose to New Orleans.