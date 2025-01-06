Commanders coach Dan Quinn says he is 'not concerned' about Jayden Daniels' leg soreness

Dan Quinn downplayed Jayden Daniels’ leg soreness that led the Washington Commanders coach to take the rookie quarterback out at halftime of the regular-season finale against Dallas, brushing off any worry about the injury lingering into the playoffs.

“I’m not concerned going into the week,” Quinn said Monday on a video call with reporters. “And I’m actually feeling good on the team’s health, so that’s a good thing when you get to this time of year.”

Quinn reiterated that he turned to backup Marcus Mariota because the game required more mobility at the position than Daniels could muster. The runaway favorite to be AP Offensive Rookie of the Year is expected to practice this week and play in the wild-card round Sunday night at Tampa Bay.

“I respect the decision DQ made,” Daniels said after Mariota led the comeback to beat the Cowboys 23-19. "I'm just getting ready for next week.”

Daniels’ playoff debut is taking place in the same Buccaneers stadium in which he played his first NFL game. The Commanders lost that Week 1 game before winning four in a row on the way to finishing the season 12-5.

Quinn praised Daniels for handling the adjustment to a longer season than in college by doing some trial and error and figuring out how best to take care of his body.

"There was a lot to learn," Quinn said. "He really did a nice job of finding his own rhythm for that.”

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. The Commanders won 23-19. Credit: AP/Jerome Miron

What’s working

According to Quinn, the Commanders are trending the right way health-wise after playing without cornerback Marshon Lattimore and starting center Tyler Biadasz and losing rookie left tackle Brandon Coleman to a knee injury. Having only played four games over the past month could be a reason why.

“We knew at some point there would be a silver lining with that late bye,” Quinn said, referring to Washington getting the latest possible week off. “We didn’t talk about it, but having it at the end does provide the team maybe with more energy than you normally would have.”

Getting Lattimore back after the four-time Pro Bowl selection aggravated the left hamstring injury that caused him to sit out several games earlier in the season is crucial given the challenge of facing Mike Evans. The Bucs receiver had five catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns in these teams' first meeting.

What needs help

The run defense is still porous and a problem. The Cowboys racked up 150 rushing yards, and Bucky Irving could have a field day if Washington does not figure out how to slow him down.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Jerome Miron

The Commanders are giving up an average of 137.5 yards a game on the ground — worst among the league's 14 playoff teams and 30th out of 32 overall.

Stock up

Mariota has been a valuable resource for Daniels as a mentor and someone who dealt with similar hype and pressure as the second pick in the draft a decade ago. The 31-year-old showed again that he can still play football pretty well, too, completing 15 of 18 passes, including the game-winning TD throw to Terry McLaurin in the final seconds of regulation, and ran for another among his five carries for 56 yards.

Stock down

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste could be a healthy scratch at Tampa Bay if Lattimore is good to go. St-Juste was flagged for pass interference and holding against Dallas, playing nearly triple as many defensive snaps (74) as the three previous games combined (28).

Injuries

Quinn said Coleman was doing well Monday and was bullish about Lattimore and Biadasz, who limped off the field Dec. 30 because of an ankle injury.

"The arrow’s going up," Quinn said. “From a medical side, those are the guys that are trending up.”

Quinn had no update on injured kicker Austin Seibert (groin), who has been out since late November. He likes what he has seen out of replacement Zane Gonzalez, who has made five of seven field-goal attempts and is 19 of 19 on extra points over six games this season.

Key number

4 — Sacks by the Cowboys of Daniels in the first half, one of the big reasons Quinn got him out of there. Todd Bowles' defense blitzes plenty, too, and the Commanders have to keep Daniels upright to have any chance.

Next steps

Heal up quickly and prepare for the Bucs, who opened as 3-point home favorites on BetMGM Sportsbook. Baker Mayfield threw for 289 yards and four TDs in the opener, and a repeat of that would likely end Washington's hopes of making a dark horse postseason run.