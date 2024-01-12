Washington Commanders hiring 49ers executive Adam Peters as general manager, AP source says

The Washington Commanders have an agreement in place to hire San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters as their new head of football operations, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team had not yet announced the hire. Peters' title will be general manager.

Peters, 49, was considered one of the top candidates available and also drew interest from the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders for their vacancies. He spent seven years with the Niners, first as VP of player personnel and then the past three as assistant GM working under John Lynch.

A Super Bowl champion with Denver from his eight years with the Broncos that followed a stint in New England, Peters was one of two finalists for the job along with Chicago AGM Ian Cunningham. Owner Josh Harris and his search committee followed through on his pledge for a “thorough but rapid” process to pinpoint and hire the next front office lead after firing Ron Rivera.

Peters and that group will now work through a long list of candidates to find Washington’s next coach.