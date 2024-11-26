SportsFootball

Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve

Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert (3) reacts after an...

Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert (3) reacts after an unsuccessful point after attempt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

By The Associated Press

The Washington Commanders put kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve Tuesday, just over 48 hours since he missed an extra point that would have tied the score with 21 seconds left against Dallas.

Seibert also missed a field-goal attempt and another extra point in the loss to the Cowboys. He missed the previous two games with a right hip injury but said afterward he was fine and made the decision to play.

The Commanders filled that roster spot by signing running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. off their practice squad. Austin Ekeler had a concussion and Brian Robinson Jr. sprained an ankle Sunday.

