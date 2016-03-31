Washington Redskins sign free agent TE Vernon Davis

ASHBURN, Va. — Tight end Vernon Davis says he is heading to the Washington Redskins as a free agent.

Davis tweeted Thursday: “I’M COMING HOME. Let’s do this, (at)Redskins.”

He also retweeted a post from his younger brother, Indianapolis Colts defensive back Vontae, that congratulated Vernon “on signing with our fam’s hometown team Redskins!”

Vernon Davis has played 10 seasons in the NFL and twice was a Pro Bowler. He spent his first nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, then was traded to the Denver Broncos in November and won a championship.

Davis, who turned 32 in January, had a combined 38 catches for 395 yards and no touchdowns last season. He adds depth for the Redskins, who have an oft-injured star at tight end, Jordan Reed.

Davis was born in Washington and went to college at Maryland.