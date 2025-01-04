Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead was injured in car accident and won't play Sunday
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead was injured in a car accident on Saturday and will not play against the Saints on Sunday.
The Buccaneers placed Whitehead on the reserve/non-football injury list and signed safety Ryan Neal from the practice squad.
Whitehead has 79 tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit in 12 games. He missed four games previously due to a pectoral injury and was expecting to return to play against New Orleans.
The Buccaneers would secure their fourth straight NFC South title with a win or tie against the Saints or if the Falcons lose or tie Carolina.
More football news
Star WR Zay Flowers exits in the 2nd quarter for Baltimore with a right knee injury
Chiefs stranded in KC as ice shuts down airport and blizzard-like conditions sweep through Midwest1m read
Ravens QB Jackson becomes first member of the 4,000-800 club against the Browns
Packers place cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve before their regular-season finale
Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead was injured in car accident and won't play Sunday