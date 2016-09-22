Who is Jacoby Brissett? Get to know the Patriots’ newest starting QB

Jacoby Brissett will become the 29th starting quarterback in New England Patriots history when the Pats host the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Here’s what you need to know about the Patriots’ newest starting quarterback.

— Brissett was selected in the third round (91st overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was the fifth quarterback taken, behind Jared Goff (first overall), Carson Wentz (second), Paxton Lynch (26th) and Christian Hackenberg (51st).

— Brissett started his collegiate career at Florida, where he backed up John Brantley and Jeff Driskel. He played in five games in two seasons for the Gators, completing 23 of 35 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown.

— Brissett transferred to North Carolina State after his sophomore season. After sitting out the 2013 season because of NCAA transfer rules, he threw for 2,606 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 529 yards and three scores in his junior season. As a senior, he threw for 2,662 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed for 370 yards and six more touchdowns.

— Brissett becomes just the third quarterback not named Tom Brady to start for the Patriots since the Brady era began in 2001. Matt Cassel started 15 games for an injured Brady in 2008, and Jimmy Garoppolo started the Pats’ first two games this season before a shoulder injury opened the door for Brissett.

— Brissett completed six of nine passes for 92 yards and rushed four times for 12 yards in relief of Garoppolo during the Patriots’ 31-24 win over the Dolphins in Week 2. He did not throw a touchdown or interception.

— Brissett’s mentor is Bill Parcells. The two have known each other since Brissett was at Dwyer High School in Florida. Parcells lives in nearby Jupiter, Florida, during the winter. That could explain why Bill Belichick — a Parcells disciple — drafted Brissett.

— Brissett does not have an agent. Instead, he represented himself during contract negotiations with the Patriots after the draft.

— Brissett is the fourth rookie quarterback to appear in a game this season. Wentz, Dak Prescott and Cody Kessler are the other three.

— Brissett will be the first black quarterback to start for the Patriots in the franchise’s nearly 57-year history.