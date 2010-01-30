Young journalist interviews Goodell at Pro Bowl

(AP) — The young journalist who became an Internet sensation during the 2008 presidential campaign is working the Pro Bowl beat this week.

Damon Weaver interviewed NFL players and commissioner Roger Goodell at Saturday's all-star workouts. The 11-year-old Weaver asked questions for his school's in-house TV station and passed out his business card, which shows him interviewing President Obama at the White House in August.

Weaver, who lives in Pahokee, Fla., said he enjoyed the Pro Bowl atmosphere.

"It's awesome — very exciting and filled with joy," he said.

Weaver asked Goodell where he went to college and what his job entailed. The first question when he interviewed New York Jets guard Alan Faneca: "How do you pronounce your last name?"

(It's FAN-e-kuh.)

Weaver said he was most excited to interview his favorite player, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.

"He's my favorite player," Weaver said.

Weaver's only dabbling in sports reporting. When he grows up, he wants to be a news anchor.