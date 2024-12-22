SportsFootball

Zach Ertz is playing for Commanders against the Eagles a week after being concussed

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates the team's...

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates the team's 42-19 win against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. — Zach Ertz is playing for the Washington Commanders on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles a week after leaving their last game at New Orleans with a concussion.

The veteran tight end and safety Jeremy Chinn were each active after going through concussion protocol and getting cleared. Coach Dan Quinn on Friday ruled out only defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who is eligible to come off injured reserve two months after surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, leaving the door open for Ertz and Chinn to play in a game that could get Washington into the playoffs.

Ertz, 34, is facing the Eagles for just the second time with both meetings coming this season. He played his first eight and a half NFL seasons with Philadelphia and helped the team win the Super Bowl in the 2017 season.

Trailing only Terry McLaurin, Ertz has been rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' second-most popular receiver. He has 54 catches for 526 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Commanders can clinch a spot in the postseason with a victory and losses by Atlanta and either Seattle or the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East and one of the top two seeds in the conference if they win their 11th game in a row.

Commanders cornerback Michael Davis was a healthy scratch in Marshon Lattimore’s second game with them. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, who was limited in practice late in the week because of a knee injury, is playing after saying confidently he would.

