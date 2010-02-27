For Mets' Rodriguez, the eyes have it

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - When Francisco Rodriguez was asked Saturday how he was feeling, all the Mets' closer needed to do was turn around and look the reporter in the face.

Ugh. Not good.

Rodriguez's right eye was nearly swollen shut - and his left wasn't doing so great, either. It's the result of his lingering battle with "pinkeye," or conjunctivitis.

K-Rod arrived in camp last week with the infection, and medication hasn't done much to improve his condition. "What can I tell you?" Rodriguez said. "It hasn't gone away at all."

K-Rod is able to pitch his bullpen sessions with glasses or goggles, but he's otherwise been kept at a distance from his teammates as the Mets try to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Check the videotape

The Mets were subjected to the latest installment of manager Jerry Manuel's clubhouse motivational tactics when an endless loop of called strikes was shown on the flat-screen monitors. Manuel has put an emphasis on the staff throwing strikes this season, and the videos - cut from games last season - started with called first strikes and ended with the more satisfying strike three calls. "I guess,'' Mike Pelfrey said, "we're not allowed to throw any balls this year."

Extra bases

The Mets revised upcoming pitching probables: Nelson Figueroa, Hisanori Takahashi, Bobby Parnell and Elmer Dessens will pitch Tuesday's spring opener against the Braves at Tradition Field. Pat Misch and Pedro Feliciano go Wednesday against the Braves in Orlando. R.A. Dickey and Tobi Stoner will face the Cardinals on Thursday in Port St. Lucie.