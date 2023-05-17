Four Evenepoel teammates leave Giro after testing positive for COVID

BRUSSELS — Four teammates of world champion Remco Evenepoel tested positive for the coronavirus and followed the Soudal Quick-Step leader by pulling out of the three-week Giro d’Italia, their team said Wednesday.

Evenepoel had won Sunday's individual time trial to reclaim the leader’s pink jersey, but his team later announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Following the positive test of maglia rosa Remco Evenepoel on Sunday, a further round of tests were made on the riders and staff that remained in Italy, with Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo unfortunately unable to continue,” the Belgian team said in a statement before Wednesday's Stage 11.

Team doctor Toon Cruyt said that after Evenepoel tested positive two more riders started to feel unwell Monday, but their antigen tests returned negative.

“Therefore a PCR test was carried out on the seven remaining riders, the results of which showed that the four guys were positive,” he said. "We will continue to monitor and implement our testing protocol on the three riders and staff that remain at the race.”

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other riders have also had to abandon after returning positive tests for COVID-19, including Domenico Pozzovivo and Rigoberto Urán.

Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, moved into the lead Sunday after pre-race favorite Evenepoel withdrew. Thomas has a two-second lead over Primož Roglič.

Wednesday’s stage is a 219-kilometer (136-mile) route from Camaiore to Tortona, with three lower-classification climbs. The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.