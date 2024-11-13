Two uncapped players join France ahead of rugby test against New Zealand
PARIS — Two uncapped players have joined the France squad in the buildup to Saturday's rugby test against New Zealand.
The French rugby federation said Wednesday that hooker Maxime Lamothe and prop Giorgi Beria have been included in coach Fabien Galthie’s group of 42 players for the autumn series.
The announcement came a day after winger Damian Penaud and flanker Francois Cros were ruled out of the match against the All Blacks.
Most Popular
Top Stories
Three of the best plays from Week 7
Spain-Poland tie in Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed because of severe weather alert in Malaga
McIlroy targets reaching Scheffler and Schauffele levels as goals pile up for 20252m read
La Monica: Jones can further prove he's the GOAT at UFC 3092m read
Two uncapped players join France ahead of rugby test against New Zealand
Tracey scores 19, rallies Oregon from 13 down to beat Portland 80-70 in OT1m read