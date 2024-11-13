Sports

Two uncapped players join France ahead of rugby test against New Zealand

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Two uncapped players have joined the France squad in the buildup to Saturday's rugby test against New Zealand.

The French rugby federation said Wednesday that hooker Maxime Lamothe and prop Giorgi Beria have been included in coach Fabien Galthie’s group of 42 players for the autumn series.

The announcement came a day after winger Damian Penaud and flanker Francois Cros were ruled out of the match against the All Blacks.

