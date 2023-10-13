France star Dupont cleared to face South Africa in Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

PARIS — France captain Antoine Dupont will start in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against defending champion South Africa on Sunday having recovered from a broken right cheekbone.

The star scrumhalf was selected on Friday to play at Stade de France after being allowed to resume full contact training on Monday.

It was not immediately known whether Dupont might protect himself with a soft mask, which has been allowed by World Rugby, or a scrum cap.

He was green lit on Monday by the surgeon who repaired the cheekbone that was fractured by a head-on-head tackle on Sept. 21 against Namibia.

His absence from France’s final pool game against Italy last Friday wasn’t a problem, as Les Tricolores won 60-7.