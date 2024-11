More golf news

2025 LPGA Tour schedule 1m read

LPGA Tour sets another record with $127.5M in prize money for 2025 1m read

LIV Golf player Hatton picked for Ryder Cup warm-up event for European hopefuls 1m read

Harman has heavy heart as family friend who saved his young son from drowning remains in a coma 5m read

LPGA ends season with big payoff in Florida. PGA Tour plays final event at Sea Island 3m read