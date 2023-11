2023 LPGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 18-21 — Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf & CC, Orlando, Fla.

Jan. 25-28 — LPGA Drive On Championship, Bradenton CC, Bradenton, Fla.

Feb. 22-25 — Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam CC, Chonburi, Thailand.

Feb. 29-March 3 — HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa GC, Singapore.

March 7-10 — Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Ble Bay GC, Hainan Island, China.

March 21-24 — Se Ri Pak LA Open, Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

March 28-31 — Arizona Championship, TBA, Phoenix.

April 3-7 — LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek GC, North Las Vegas, Nev.

April 18-21 — Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas.

April 25-28 — JM Eagle LA Championship, Wilshire GC, Los Angeles.

May 9-12 — Cognizant Founders Cup, Upper Montclair CC, Clifton, N.J.

May 16-19 — Mizuho Americas Open, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.

May 30-June 2 — U.S. Women's Open, Lancaster CC, Lancaster, Pa.

June 7-9 — ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview (Bay), Galloway, N.J.

June 13-16 — Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield CC, Grand Rapids, Mich.

June 20-23 — KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Sahalee CC, Sammamish, Wash.

June 27-30 — Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland CC, Midland, Mich.

July 11-14 — Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France.

July 18-21 — Dana Open for Children, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio.

July 25-28 — CPKC Women's Open, Earl Grey GC, Calgary, Alberta.

Aug. 1-4 — Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore.

Aug. 8-11 — Olympics, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France.

Aug. 15-18 — Women's Scottish Open, TBA.

Aug. 22-25 — AIG Women's British Open, St. Andrews GC (Old Course), St. Andrews, Scotland.

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 — FM Global Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Sept. 13-15 — Solheim Cup, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

Sept. 19-22 — Kroger Queen City Championship, TBA, Cincinnati.

Sept. 27-29 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle CC, Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 10-13 — Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai.

Oct. 17-20 — BMW Ladies Championship, TBA, South Korea.

Oct. 24-27 — Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur Golf and CC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 — Toto Japan Classic, Seta GC, Shiga, Japan.

Nov. 6-9 — Lotte Championship, Hoakalei CC, Honolulu.

Nov. 14-17 — The Annika, Pelican GC, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 21-24 — CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

Dec. 13-15 — Grant Thorton Invitational, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.