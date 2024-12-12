SportsGolf

Sullivan shoots 64 and leads by 1 at Alfred Dunhill Championship

By The Associated Press

MALELANE, South Africa — Andy Sullivan shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Thursday.

The No. 205-ranked Englishman made eight birdies in a bogey-free round at Leopard Creek Country Club.

England's Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, was in a share of second place with Marcus Kinhult of Sweden and Casey Jarvis of South Africa.

No. 46 Thriston Lawrence, the only player in the 156-man field who is ranked in the top 50, shot 3 over and was already 11 strokes off the pace.

The tournament is the second straight in South Africa on the European tour, after last week's Nedbank Golf Challenge.

