SportsGolf

Anna Nordqvist to captain Europeans at next year's Solheim Cup in bid to reclaim trophy from US

FILE- Then-Europe's Vice Captain Anna Nordqvist hits from the third...

FILE- Then-Europe's Vice Captain Anna Nordqvist hits from the third tee during the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Gainesville, VA.Team USA won 15.5-12.5. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Swedish golfer Anna Nordqvist was appointed Monday as the captain of the European team for next year’s Solheim Cup being staged in the Netherlands.

Europe will look to reclaim the cup after losing 15½-12½ on U.S. soil last year. That was the Americans’ first win since 2017.

The 37-year-old Nordqvist, who is still active on the Ladies European Tour, was a playing vice-captain in the 2023 and 2024 matches and has represented Europe nine times in the biggest team event in women’s golf.

She is one of the European team’s most successful players, winning the Solheim Cup five times and claiming 17 victories in her 35 matches in the events.

“Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago,” Nordqvist said. “The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I’ve played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European captain at my 10th Solheim Cup.”

The 2026 edition will take place at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, a village in southern Netherlands close to the historic cathedral city of Den Bosch. It will be the first time the Netherlands hosts the Solheim Cup.

More golf news

Anna Nordqvist to captain Europeans at next year's Solheim Cup in bid to reclaim trophy from US
See how players qualified for the Masters1m read
Brian Campbell cashes in on a big break and wins Mexico Open for first PGA Tour title3m read
Kruyswijk cards final round 67 to win the Kenya Open
Angel Yin wins the LPGA Thailand tournament for her second career title1m read
Aldrich Potgieter hangs on to 1-shot lead in Mexico Open3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME