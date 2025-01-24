SportsGolf

Armitage sees lead trimmed to 2 shots at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

By The Associated Press

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — English golfer Marcus Armitage retained the lead at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship but saw his advantage trimmed to two strokes after shooting 3-under 69 in the second round on Friday.

The No. 324-ranked Armitage birdied his final two holes at Al Hamra Golf Club to stay on track for a first win since the European Open in 2021.

Armitage, who was four shots clear after a first-round 63, was 12-under par heading into the weekend.

Fellow Englishman Dan Brown (64) and Spain’s Alejandro del Rey (66) were tied for second place.

Johannes Veerman (64) of the United States was a further two strokes back in fourth place.

