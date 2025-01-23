SportsGolf

Armitage makes 11 birdies and shoots 63 for 4-shot lead at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

By The Associated Press

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — English golfer Marcus Armitage made 11 birdies in shooting 9-under 63 to take a four-stroke clubhouse lead in the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the European tour on Thursday.

The first round was suspended with eight players yet to finish their opening 18 holes.

The No. 324-ranked Armitage tied for 31st at the Dubai Desert Classic last week in his first event of 2025.

“Just shows that a bit of time off, rest the mind, come back fresh and apply yourself,” said the 37-year-old Armitage, whose one win on the tour came at the 2021 European Open. “You know, I've still got the game.

"The putter was on fire. Everything I looked at I was thinking about holing. One of those days I was zoned in and the putts were going in."

Ivan Cantero of Spain, Alexander Bjork of Sweden and Jack Senior of England were tied for second place after rounds of 67 at Al Hamra Golf Club.

More golf news

Ludvig Aberg, Lanto Griffin share lead after fierce coastal wind interrupts Farmers Insurance Open2m read
British Open to return to St. Andrews in 2027. One last chance for Tiger Woods?2m read
Armitage makes 11 birdies and shoots 63 for 4-shot lead at Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada wins in the Bahamas on the Korn Ferry Tour
Justin Thomas is asking fellow PGA Tour players to give more access to broadcast partners5m read
Greg Norman says he would win a debate with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on LIV making them richer2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME