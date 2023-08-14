Auburn grad student Megan Schofill wins US Women's Amateur at Bel-Air

LOS ANGELES — Megan Schofill won the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Sunday at Bel-Air Country Club, beating Latanna Stone 4 and 3 in the 36-hole final.

The 22-year-old Schofill, from Monticello, Florida, is a graduate student entering her fifth season at Auburn University. The 21-year-old Stone, from Riverview, Florida, is entering her fifth year at LSU.

Schofill had a 3-up lead after the first 18 holes, winning Nos. 15-17. After Stone won the par-4 24th with a birdie, Schofill took the par-4 25th and par-5 26th with birdies for a 4-up advantage.

They halved the next five holes with pars, Stone won the par-5 32nd and the match ended on the par-4 33rd when Stone's 5-foot par putt lipped out.

The finalists earned spots in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, with Stone needing to remain an amateur to be eligible.