Olesen becomes first Danish winner of the British Amateur

BALLYLIFFIN, Ireland — Jacob Skov Olesen became the first Danish player to win the British Amateur on Saturday with a 4-and-3 victory over Dominic Clemons of England at Ballyliffin Golf Links.

The victory gets the 25-year-old Olesen into the British Open next month at Royal Troon, and the Masters and U.S. Open next year if he stays an amateur.

Olesen seized control of the 36-hole championship match with a birdie on the 23rd hole to go 6 up. Clemons, 2 down after the morning session, tried to rally with a birdie on the 27th hole and driving the green on the next hole for eagle.

Olesen, who played college golf at TCU and spent his final year of eligibility at Arkansas, went 5-up on the 30th hole and closed out the match when Clemons had to take a penalty drop on the 33rd hole because of a buried lie in the rough.