British Open offers direct pathway for LIV Golf players to Royal Portrush in July

First place individual champion Adrian Meronk of Cleeks GC poses...

First place individual champion Adrian Meronk of Cleeks GC poses with the trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Riyadh Golf Club, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Credit: AP/Montana Pritchard

By The Associated Press

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The British Open has joined the U.S. Open in offering a direct pathway for players from the breakaway LIV Golf circuit to get into the field for this year's major championship.

The leading player not already exempt in the top five of LIV’s individual standings following its tournament in Dallas in late June will be awarded a spot at the world's oldest major taking place at Royal Portrush, in Northern Ireland, the following month, the R&A said Monday.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said the decision was made following an annual review of the Open’s exemptions “to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours.”

The U.S. Open announced last week it was awarding one spot to the leading player from among the top three at LIV’s halfway point this year.

“We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in the Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways,” Darbon said.

“We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July.”

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said the R&A’s decision was a “true testament to the strength of fields and the R&A’s commitment to golf fans around the world.”

Sebastián Muñoz of Torque GC hits his shot from the...

Sebastián Muñoz of Torque GC hits his shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Riyadh Golf Club, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Credit: AP/Charles Laberge

“LIV will continue our mission to bring the best players to the four corners of the world to grow the game,” O’Neil said. “We are excited for the future of this great sport.”

The Saudi-controlled LIV circuit was already sure to have representation at Portrush from July 17-20, with Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson being former winners of the Open. Other LIV players can claim places through world ranking or the Open's qualifying series.

LIV began its fourth season last week at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, with Adrian Meronk winning.

There are 14 events in total on its 2025 schedule.

